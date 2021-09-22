iOS 15: How to copy photo text with iPhone Live Text function | Utilities

iOS 15 lets you copy photo text with the new “Live Text” function (or Live Text, in English). The feature identifies written by the iPhone camera, and lets you select text in real time to search the web, translate and share the phrases in other applications on the mobile.
The resource can be used to copy telephone contacts, excerpts from documents, carry out research and translate texts into other languages. Here’s how to use “Live Text” on iPhone with iOS 15.
Learn how to use Live Text on iPhone camera with iOS 15 — Photo: Marvin Costa/TechTudo
Step 1. Open the iPhone camera and point to some location with text. Wait a few moments for the system to identify the writings. Note that a yellow frame will appear in the text area. At this time, tap on the sheet of paper icon that will appear at the bottom of the screen. The feature will show the options “Copy”, “Select All” and “Search”. Tap the arrow icon to view more;
Action shows how to use iOS 15’s live text option — Photo: Playback/Marvin Costa
Step 2. Tap on the “Translate” option and, on the alert that appears on the screen, tap on “Continue”;
Action to use Live Text mode translation feature on iOS 15 — Photo: Playback/Marvin Costa
Step 3. The system will show the translation of the text. However, you can use more options. Drag the screen up and select “Change Language”;
Action to view more options for translating text with iOS 15’s Live Text mode — Photo: Playback/Marvin Costa
Step 4. Choose one of the suggested languages and close the selection screen. You can copy the translation in the chosen language or ask the system to use voice assistance to dictate what the text means in that language;
Action shows how to choose a translation language in iOS 15’s Live Text feature — Photo: Playback/Marvin Costa
Step 5. You can also use the search option to see text information without closing the iPhone camera;
iOS 15 Live Text Search Option — Photo: Playback/Marvin Costa
Step 6. Use the “Share” option to send the text via email, SMS, social media or online messengers.
Sharing option for texts recognized by the iOS 15 Live Text tool — Photo: Playback/Marvin Costa
Take advantage of the tip to use all the options of the iOS 15 camera text recognition system.
