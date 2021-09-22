iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 12 Mini: Price and Fact Sheet Changes | Cell phone

The iPhone 13 Mini has become the ideal option for those who want an Apple cell phone that doesn’t weigh so much on their pockets. Costing BRL 6,599, the price is BRL 400 less than the iPhone 12 Mini, its predecessor launched in 2020. In the following lines, find out what has changed both in prices and in the technical sheets in the passage of generations.

Although the design has kept many aspects of the previous version, the newly launched smartphone brings new features in the field of cameras and more storage.

A lot of screen-related stuff has been kept in the newly released generation. Even on the iPhone 13 Mini, the display remains 5.4 inches in size and repeats the resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. In this sense, it is possible to mention that both the pixel density of 476 ppi and the OLED panel followed in the technical sheet of the new cell phone.

Other aspects common to both models are the resistance to water and dust conferred by the IP68 and the Ceramic Shield structure, which aims to protect against scratches and scratches. The first feature allows them to be submerged in water to a depth of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes. Still in terms of structure, it is possible to mention that the tiny cell phones do not have a fingerprint reader – they bring Face ID facial recognition as a mechanism to authenticate the customer.

The iPhone renewal didn’t bring many changes in terms of design either. However, the promise to reduce the notch was fulfilled, but in a subtle way: the cut is 20% smaller, according to Apple.

The iPhone 13 Mini arrives in Brazil in pink, blue, midnight (a very dark blue), stellar (white) and red. The 12 Mini is offered in purple, blue, green, white, black and red.

The photographic set follows the previous standard, with 12 MP main camera (f/1.6) and 12 MP ultra wide camera (f/2.4). The numbers may seem similar, but Apple promises performance equivalent to that seen in the 2020 Pro line, since there is more light ingress, for example.

The cinema mode is one of the new features that Apple has implemented in the new generation. This mechanism consists of shifting the focus from one character to another, in order to direct the audience’s attention to the desired target. Other particular features of the iPhone 13 Mini are the lens covered with sapphire crystal and the HDR with recognition of up to four people in the photo.

In common, the phones feature night mode, to record good images even in low light, and optical image stabilization. Up to five times digital zoom as well as two times optical zoom are also in the two camera settings.

The front camera also provides 12 MP for selfie recording on both the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 12 Mini.

Performance and Storage

The datasheets of iPhones Minni differ in terms of performance, as they have different versions of Apple’s processor. The iPhone 13 Mini comes with an updated chipset, the A15 Bionic with its 6 cores, two for high performance and four for energy efficiency.

The iPhone 12 Mini operates with the A14 Bionic, another hexa-core that holds the rank of Apple company’s first 5-nanometer chipset. It is with the help of the A14 Bionic that functions such as Deep Fusion and HDR perform their tasks in the camera, in addition to optimizing other functions in the functioning of the cell phone.

The iPhone 13 Mini’s storage starts at 128GB, an improvement over the iPhone 12 Mini with its initial 64GB. Both generations have 128GB and 256GB options. The new Mini still reaches 512 GB.

There is no memory card support in any of them, as has become tradition at Apple. RAM memory is not revealed by the manufacturer, but specialized sites estimate it to be 6 GB.

One of the promises of the new generation of iPhones is longer battery life. Apple promises up to an hour and a half more use of the iPhone 13 Mini. In company tests, the model managed to exceed 10 hours of uninterrupted streaming playback and reached the 13-hour limit.

Charging characteristics are the same: both support wireless charging via MagSafe and other similar devices, plus half-battery replacement in up to 30 minutes with a 20W power adapter. Apple does not include a charger in the case of iPhones.

The iPhone 12 Mini hit the market with iOS 14, the most current system at that time, which brought new features such as widgets, app library and support for Picture in Picture. Like other Apple devices, the 12th generation model has future updates guaranteed, including for iOS 15.

The current releases already incorporate the recent iOS 15. Among the highlights are the new look of notifications, the Focus mode, more complete widgets and greater control over the camera and microphone.

The features of the iPhone 12 Mini are also repeated in the latest generation. In this way, it is possible to find Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC in both cell phones, which allows both to make payments on the fly without the need for physical cards. The 5G internet of smartphones operates in the sub-6 GHz band. Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) is also present.

The iPhone 12 Mini was launched in October last year for initial figures starting at R$ 6,999. It currently sells on Amazon for R$ 5,320 (64 GB), R$ 6,350 (128 GB) and R$ 8,000 (256 GB). The recently launched iPhone 13 Mini is listed on the official website for R$ 6,599 (128 GB), R$ 7,599 (256 GB) and R$ 9,599 (512 GB).

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 13 Mini Specifications iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 13 Mini Launch october 2020 september 2021 launch price from BRL 6,999 from BRL 6,599 Current price (Amazon) from BRL 5,320 ––– Screen 5.4 inches 5.4 inches screen resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels 2340 x 1080 pixels Processor A14 Bionic A15 Bionic RAM memory uninformed uninformed Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB Memory card no support no support main camera 12 MP Main / 12 MP Ultra Wide 12 MP Main / 12 MP Ultra Wide Frontal camera 12 MP 12 MP Operational system iOS 14 iOS 15 Drums uninformed uninformed Dimensions and weight 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm; 133 g 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm; 133 g Colors purple, blue, green, white, black and red pink, blue, midnight, stellar and red

