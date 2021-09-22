IRB (IRBR3) records a loss of R$97.6 million in July 2021; accumulated losses in the year are R$253.7 million

IRB (Photo: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – The IRB (IRBR3) informed the market this Wednesday (22) that it recorded a net loss of R$ 97.6 million in July 2021; the company had disclosed a loss of R$ 62.4 million in July last year. The numbers were also sent to the Superintendency of Private Insurance (Susep).

From 2021 to July, the loss was R$253.7 million, 62.63% lower losses compared to the same period in 2020, of R$678.8 million.

The company also informed that, when excluding the effects of the runoff – costs with past portfolios – in the first seven months of 2021, the company reaches breakeven – breakeven point, in which revenues and costs are equal -, with a negative net result of R$ 13.3 million, “which confirms the positive trajectory of the measures adopted in this period”, he pointed out.

In July, the premium issued by the company totaled R$1.1673 billion, down 24.5% compared to July 2020, with R$933.7 million in Brazil and R$233.6 million abroad. Premiums issued in Brazil decreased by 8.0% compared to July 2020, while abroad there was a reduction of 56.1%.

In the first seven months of 2021, the written premium of BRL 5.2579 billion decreased by 13.6% compared to the same period in 2020, with BRL 3.2189 million in Brazil (an increase of 5.2%) and R$ 2,038.9 billion abroad (down 32.6%). The reduction in premiums originating abroad is in line with the reunderwriting strategy (cleaning process) disclosed by the company.

With respect to earned premiums, they totaled R$425.6 million, a 35.3% reduction compared to July 2020. Said reduction is in line with the reduction of written premiums. In the accumulated result for the year through July, the premium earned was R$3.6122 billion, a decrease of 7.0% compared to the same period in 2020.

The claim expense in July 2021 was BRL 458.8 million, 28.1% lower than in July 2020, when it totaled BRL 638.3

millions. In the year, the accident rate accumulated in 2021 was 87.7%, equivalent to a claim expense of R$ 3.166.2 billion, an improvement of 18.5 percentage points compared to the first seven months of 2020, whose rate of loss ratio was 106.2% or R$4,125.1 million. The loss ratio, excluding the effects of discontinued businesses (run off), in the first seven months is 80.7%

The reinsurer emphasizes that the details and further explanation of the results will be presented at the time of the disclosure of the quarterly information, scheduled for November 11, 2021.

This week the company also announced the election of Raphael Afonso Godinho de Carvalho for the position of CEO of the IRB. The new CEO will take office on October 1, 2021, with a unified mandate with the other members of the Company’s Statutory Board until July 2, 2023.

