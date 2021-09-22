Iris Stefanelli lost R$150,000 after having her cell phone stolen

After her cell phone was stolen, Iris Stefanelli suffered a great loss. Burglars entered their bank accounts by smartphone and made withdrawals and transfers.

The actress and presenter, who has participated in the reality shows BBB and No Limite, stated that she lost R$150,000 with the coup and is even on overdraft on some accounts. “Even my mom’s account from her retirement was cleared,” he said on his Instagram.

She said she went to police stations to register the case and contacted banks to block cell phone access to applications, but that the damage was already great.

It is possible to protect yourself after having your cell phone stolen and to add security measures in the banking apps. See below for tips from Marcelo Chiavassa, professor of digital law at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie de Campinas (SP).

Put password on device

First of all, put numeric password on the cell phone. In new models, where there is biometrics and facial recognition, enable these features as well, said Chiavassa.

“The thief can even somehow figure out the numeric password. But if he’s far away from the victim, he won’t be able to get her fingerprint or her face,” he said.

It is also important to enable biometrics and facial recognition in the banking applications themselves.

Don’t leave passwords in your cell phone notebook

Never leave important passwords, such as the bank application and the card, recorded in the notepad, for example.

“You don’t keep your credit card and bank account passwords written down on a piece of paper in your wallet, right? The rule is the same for cell phones, which are now digital wallets,” Chiavassa said.

I’ve been robbed, what to do?

If the device has banking apps installed and credit cards are registered with apps that allow you to make purchases, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, the first recommendation is to call the banks and block the cards.

Soon after, said the expert, it is essential to file a police report as soon as possible.

Disable auto-completion of passwords

Some smartphones allow, when using a password to access an application, the mobile phone to save that password. That way, the next time you try to enter the app, the phone itself will automatically fill in the password. If a thief manages to unlock the cell phone, therefore, he can have access to the saved passwords.

In the case of the iPhone, for example, if auto-completion is turned on, the thief can access the device’s settings and view saved passwords for websites and applications.

“A security tip to prevent access to this data is to disable the auto-fill option. To do this on Apple devices, for example, just go to ‘Settings’, then to ‘Passwords and Accounts’ and uncheck the option ‘Fill in’ Passwords,'” said Chiavassa.

In the case of phones with Android operating system, auto-completion occurs only in the browser. To remove this possibility, according to Google’s support, simply access the browser, click on “Settings” and uncheck the option “Autocompletion of payments”.

Activate cell phone “self-destruct data”

Android and iOS phones also have settings that allow you to block or even destroy all lost or stolen device data.

To erase data from iPhone, for example, simply log into iCloud Find, enter the data, find the device that was stolen and choose the option “remotely erase”.

For Android devices, the process is similar. Just go to Find My Device and click “wipe device”.

Block banking apps installed on mobile

Another security suggestion is to check if your bank offers the option to block banking applications on the stolen device. Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal, for example, offer this possibility.

At BB, just access the bank’s website, enter the Full Menu, Security, Authorization/Block for Smartphone and Tablet transactions and remove the device.

At the Cashier, all you have to do is access the account, click on Passwords and Settings, then on Registered Devices, and then select the stolen or lost device and delete it.