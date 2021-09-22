Is it allowed to make full withdrawal of the FGTS due to the pandemic? Understand

In order to have access to the full amount of the FGTS, the worker will need to make use of certain conditions provided for by law.

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a resource that was created with the intention of assuring the worker in some situations. This feature works by opening an account linked to the employment contract. Besides the unfair dismissal, the withdrawal of the FGTS is allowed in case of termination or termination of a contract for a specified period, among other cases.

But where the pandemic situation fits in this context? Over the period of public calamity, the fund became a necessary resource for many workers. The government even launched new modalities of withdrawal for a fixed period, such as emergency. However, it is noteworthy that the pandemic is not considered a “natural disaster”.

Therefore, this reason cannot be claimed by the worker when he is interested in withdrawing the total amount of the FGTS. In a decision by the Superior Labor Court (TST), the health crisis cannot be equated with a natural disaster. Therefore, this condition is not valid to request the full withdrawal of the FGTS.

To access the full amount of the fund, the worker will need to resort to the following conditions, which are categorized as “urgent and serious need: