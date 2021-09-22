Isadora Pompeo, ex of Thiago Maia, vents about marriage

Gospel singer Isadora Pompeo spoke again about the end of her marriage with midfielder Thiago Maia, from Flamengo. In an interview with actress Karina Bacchi, on the Positively Podcast channel, she said that the separation “was a blow”.

In the conversation, Isadora said she doesn’t regret the relationship and said she “kept herself” for the player. They were married for less than six months.

“I’ve never talked about it, not on my Instagram or anything, but I’ll say it… It was a shock. The human being Isadora suffers every day, cries when she can. There are times like this when I say: ‘Dude, I did everything, right? I did everything right,'” he said. See the video below from 41:15.

“I prepared myself, I saved myself for this person. I waited for this person. I believe I was the woman I could be, the best I could be. The best I had, I gave,” he added.

At another point, the 22-year-old singer said the marriage ended because “he [Thiago] I didn’t want to put up with Isadora”.

“I’m not him, I’ll never be. Maybe I could have taken it longer, but the decision not to take it wasn’t mine. It wasn’t Isadora who didn’t want to stand it, he didn’t want to stand Isadora,” he said.

In June, Isadora Pompeo used social media to vent about the end of her marriage to the player. At the time, she said she went through “humiliating situations” as well as jealousy and “permanent attempt to control” her.