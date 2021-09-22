Issue #543: Evergrande crisis and impact in Brazil | The subject

The threat of default by the second-largest Chinese developer, whose liabilities reach US$300 billion, caused panic in the markets at the start of the week. “The financial risk is inside China, not outside,” summarizes Rodrigo Zeidan, a professor at New York University in Shanghai, where he speaks with Renata Lo Prete. Zeidan describes the importance of the real estate sector in a country where more than 1 billion people have migrated from the countryside to cities in the last 30 years. “Real estate is seen as something that brings wealth to the family,” he explains, recalling the sector’s weight in GDP. Zeidan also says that, unlike the crisis with the US bank Lehman Brothers, in 2008, now the expectation is that China will help and “stop the financial crisis”, more than the company, but he ponders that it is difficult to know the The “right size” of the intervention. Lívio Ribeiro, a researcher at Ibre-FGV, also participates in the episode. He is the one who details the possible effects for Brazil, especially for companies in the mining sector. Lívio scores 85% of Brazilian exports to China are iron ore, soybeans and oil, which is why the impacts can be felt here, mainly due to the devaluation of the Brazilian currency and the drop in commodity prices.