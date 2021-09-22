Janssen: if applied in 2 doses, performance approximates to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

× Disclosure/Johnson&Johnson

Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday (21) that the protection of its vaccine against Covid increases with the application of a second dose. In Brazil, it is the only one of the four vaccines that is applied in a single dose.

In a new clinical trial, called ‘ENSEMBLE 2’, the company tested the application of a 2nd dose, 56 days after the application of the 1st.

The effectiveness against moderate to severe infections was 75%, compared to 58% in the original study. Specifically in the United States, the second dose increased protection against moderate to severe cases from 70% to 94%, and against severe cases from 74% to 100%.

Last Friday (17), the FDA, ‘Anvisa Americana’, released a study with real data from the three vaccines applied in the United States: Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (from the Johnson & Johnson group). The study used data from 3,600 adults hospitalized between March and August.

The data show that Janssen was 71% effective in protecting against hospitalization by Covid, against 88% by Pfizer and 93% by Moderna. The study says: “A single dose of Janssen’s viral vector vaccine had a comparatively lower anti-SARS-CoV-2 and VE antibody response. [efetividade de vacina] against hospitalizations for COVID-19”.

However, all FDA approved vaccines “offer substantive protection against hospitalization by Covid-19.”