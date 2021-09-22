Janssen Vaccine Booster Dose Increases Protection Against Covid-19, Manufacturer Says | Vaccines

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday (21) that a second dose of its vaccine (Janssen) against Covid-19 increased its effectiveness to 94% in the United States against moderate and severe forms of the disease. The booster dose was given about two months after the first.

Janssen’s vaccine uses only one dose, which has 70% protection against Covid.

“Our single-dose vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory. When a booster vaccine is given, protection further increases,” said Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen.

According to the company, the booster given two months after the first dose increased antibody levels four to six times. When given six months after the first dose, antibody levels increased twelvefold, suggesting a greater improvement in protection with the longer interval between doses.

Data have not yet been peer-reviewed, but will be submitted for publication in the coming months.

Johnson&Johnson has already provided the data to the FDA (US agency) and plans to send it to other regulators, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other vaccine advisory groups around the world.

1 of 1 Janssen Vaccine Vials (Johnson&Johnson) — Photo: Government of Pernambuco/Disclosure Janssen Vaccine Vials (Johnson&Johnson) — Photo: Government of Pernambuco/Disclosure

The phase 3 trial included 30,000 people and tested the effectiveness of a second dose given 56 days after the first in adults aged 18 years and over. There was no evidence of reduced efficacy during the study, including when the delta variant became dominant in the US.

Although the study found that two doses of the vaccine were 94% effective in the United States in preventing moderate to severe illness, there was only 1 case in the vaccine group and 14 in the placebo group.

The company also said that a real-world study of nearly 400,000 people in the US showed the vaccine was 79% effective in preventing infections and 81% effective in preventing hospitalizations.

The vaccine’s effectiveness in the real-world study varied with age. For those under age 60, the vaccine was 86% effective in preventing hospitalization versus 78% for those age 60 and over.