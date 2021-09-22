Janssen’s second dose of vaccine increases protection against Covid to 94% – 09/21/2021 – Balance and Health

Janssen, pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, declared on Tuesday (21) that a second dose of its vaccine against Covid-19, applied about two months after the first, increased the effectiveness to 94% in the United States against forms moderate or severe disease.

Protection with a single dose of the vaccine, which is used in several countries, including Brazil, is 70%.

The data will help Janssen advocate to US regulators for a booster dose, while the company underscores the durability of its single-dose vaccine as a tool to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden is pushing for booster doses due to the increase in hospitalizations caused by the delta variant, and Janssen, the only pharmaceutical company with an approved single-dose vaccine in the US, is being pressured to present evidence on the effectiveness of an additional dose.

The company has now “generated evidence that a booster vaccine increases protection against Covid-19,” said Dr. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at Janssen, in a statement.

Janssen said a booster dose given two months after the first increased antibody levels four to six times. When given six months after the first, antibody levels increased 12-fold, according to data released last month, suggesting a big improvement in protection with the longer interval between doses.

Side effects with two doses were comparable to those obtained in studies with the single dose vaccine. The data will still be reviewed by other scientists for publication in the coming months.

So far, only Pfizer-BioNTech has delivered enough data to US regulators to assess whether booster is recommendable before the Sept. 20 deadline set by the Biden government for boosting shots. A decision on this vaccine is expected this week.

On Friday, a committee of the FDA, the US drug regulatory body, voted in favor of an emergency authorization to apply additional doses of Pfizer to Americans 65 and older or those at high risk of serious illness but was against broader approval, saying he wants to see more data.

Janssen said it has submitted data to the FDA and intends to send it to other agencies, the WHO (World Health Organization) and vaccine advisory groups around the world to inform its decision-making.

The two-dose phase 3 trial, with 30,000 participants, found the effectiveness of a second dose given 56 days after the first in adults aged 18 years and over.

The study found that two doses of Janssen’s vaccine were 94% effective in the United States in preventing moderate to severe disease. There was only one case of Covid in the vaccine group and 14 in the placebo group, resulting in a wide confidence interval and thus raising questions about the certainty of the result.

The study had a short follow-up period, about 36 days, but concluded that a second dose was well tolerated, according to the company.

The company also said on Tuesday that evidence from another real-world study of nearly 400,000 people in the United States who received the Janssen vaccine showed it was 79% effective at preventing Covid-19 infections and 81% effective at preventing hospitalizations, compared with 1.52 million people of similar ages, genders and health problems who were not vaccinated.

Janssen said there was no evidence of reduced efficacy throughout the study, from March to the end of July — a period that included the impact of the delta variant.

The effectiveness of vaccines in the real-world study varied by age. For people under 60 years of age, the vaccine was 86% effective in preventing hospitalizations, compared to 78% for those aged 60 and over.

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves.