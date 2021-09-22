Japanese Success Campaign starts today on PlayStation Store • Eurogamer.pt

Sony Interactive Enternainment has created a new discount campaign called “Hits in Japan” starting today on the PlayStore Store – until October 6th, players can purchase great games at reduced prices, including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 and PS5 and One Piece World Seeker.

For example, Final Fantasy VII Remake will receive a 42% discount off the original price, going from a price of €69.99 to €40.59 – this will therefore be the best time to try the remake of the classic much loved by fans.

In turn, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 and PS5 can be purchased for the single price of €35.99 (previously €59.99), which represents a 40% discount. One Piece World Seeker has already received an 86% discount – you can now buy it for €9.79, whereas previously it cost €69.99.

You can see below a list of the main offers of this campaign:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5: €35.99 (Before €59.99) – 40% discount

ONE PIECE World Seeker: €9.79 (Before €69.99) – 86% discount

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: €40.59 (Before €69.99) – 42% discount

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE: €56.79 (Before €79.99) – 29% discount

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition: €52.19 (Before €89.99) – 34% discount

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim: €26.99 (Before €59.99) – 55% off + 10% extra discount for players with active PlayStation®Plus subscription

AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed: €23.99 (Before €39.99) – 40% discount

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition: €18.39 (Before €114.99) – 84% discount

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT: €24.49 (Before €69.99) – 65% discount

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition: €25.99 (Before €39.99) – 35% off

Legend of Mana: €22.49 (Before €29.99) – 25% discount

Monster Hunter: World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe: €26.79 (Before €39.99) – 33% off

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% off

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Road to Boruto: €14.99 (Before €49.99) – 70% off

NEO: The World Ends with You: €41.99 (€59.99 Before) – 30% discount

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…: €38.99 (Before €59.99) – 35% off

Persona®5 Royal: €26.99 (Before €59.99) – 55% discount

Persona®5 Strikers: €35.99 (Before €59.99) – 40% discount

RESIDENT EVIL 2 – Deluxe Edition: €19.99 (Before €49.99) – 60% discount

SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5: €41.99 (Before €69.99) – 40% discount

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition: €19.49 (Before €29.99) – 35% off

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: €38.99 (Before €59.99) – 35% off

See more information and the complete game list on the PlayStore.