JBL launches in Brazil the ‘Sub Bass Pro Go’, speaker 2 in 1 with 3,000 mAh battery and more

JBL announced this Tuesday (21) the launch of the active subwoofer ‘JBL Sub Bass Pro Go’ in Brazil, a model that brings news to users and delivers a new experience for those looking for a speaker that is resistant and portable. The accessory is designed to stay inside the car secured to a fixed base, however the manufacturer has also added portability ensuring the so-called ‘2 in 1 mode’, allowing the subwoofer to be decoupled from the base and used as a wireless speaker .





31 Aug



16 Sep

According to the manufacturer, one of the main differentials of the device is its power aimed at bass and exclusive features of the brand, in addition to a built-in rechargeable battery autonomy that has 3,000 mAh of capacity and boasts an autonomy of up to 8 hours, also counting on a powerbank integrated that allows you to recharge other devices, such as smartphones, for example. The Sub Bass Pro Go is IPX5 certified and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, which, despite not being the most current, guarantees a satisfactory performance and allows connection with up to three devices simultaneously through the ‘JBL Connect’ technology for music playback.





As for the design, the accessory maintains the robust look seen in other devices from the manufacturer and uses materials of great quality and resistance, making this subwoofer resistant and ideal for the most different types of adventure. The JBL Sub Bass Pro Go model is now available in Brazil and can be purchased through the brand’s official store costing BRL 3,499.00.

Datasheet: Amplifier power, subwoofer mode: 100W RMS

100W RMS Frequency response: 40Hz at 20kHz at -3dB

40Hz at 20kHz at -3dB Lowpass filter, subwoofer mode: 80/100/120 Hz

80/100/120 Hz Bass boost: 0dB to +6dB at 45Hz

0dB to +6dB at 45Hz Input sensitivity, high level: 1V to 15V

1V to 15V Fuse power: 15 A

15 A Bluetooth Version: 4.2

4.2 USB 2.0 Charging: 5V (2.1 A)

5V (2.1 A) Battery Type: NiMH, 10.8V/3000mAH

