Jin’s beauty steals the show during BTS tour in New York

BTS recently visited the Korean Art Gallery at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York after his speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. However, when videos and photos of the members checking out Korean art were released, Jin’s beauty ended up stealing the show.

The singer was wearing a basic blue shirt and was still wearing a mask, but that didn’t stop fans from melting. “This Jin is going to kill me,” said one netizen. “It can’t be more beautiful than that,” wrote another. “He went to the museum, so that means he’s where he belongs,” joked one more.

Check out the full BTS video at the Metropolitan Museum of Art:

BTS: Find out what was the 1st thing Jin did when he arrived in New York

The septet traveled from Incheon Airport in South Korea to JFK Airport in New York City on September 18th.

After a 14-hour flight from Korea to New York, you’d expect them to arrive exhausted and immediately go to bed in their hotel rooms. However, it appears that some members had other priorities.

Jin, for example, preferred to check his social networks first. Shortly after the group landed at the New York airport, Weverse ran an ad for the second season of “BTS In the SOOP,” which ended up getting the star’s attention.

Although the second season of “In The SOOP” has not yet been released, Jin already wants a third season. “I would like season 3 of In The Soop, please,” commented the artist in the ad.

(Photo: Reproduction/Weverse)

BTS delivers speech and presents at UN headquarters

This Monday (20), BTS returned to UN headquarters, in the United States, to participate in the General Assembly alongside leaders from around the world. The group represents South Korea at the event that took place at 9:00 am, Brasília time.

(PHOTO: Reproduction)

In this case, the South Korean group will speak and also perform. “BTS arrived at Incheo International Airport (NY) to travel and participate in the UN General Assembly. BTS dressed in Louis Vuitton luxury and carrying diplomatic passport in hand”, according to the South Korean press. Remember that BTS is a brand ambassador. The UN General Assembly in New York will discuss solutions to global issues such as hunger and the climate crisis.

check out the boys’ speech below:

Çalso check out the performance of “Permission to Dance” in a hallway!

