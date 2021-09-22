Joe Biden promises to donate more vaccine doses; total is expected to reach 1.1 billion | World

Vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech will be made in the US and shipped to low- and lower-middle-income countries starting in January, a US government official said before the official announcement.

There will be a summit on Wednesday (22) at which Biden must ask other leaders to take more actions to contain the pandemic.

With the promise, Biden hopes to show that he is leading by example. In total, the US will donate more than 1.1 billion doses to the rest of the world.

Biden will require federal employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19

For every dose the US has administered in the country so far this year, three will be donated to other countries, the government official told reporters. A source familiar with the subject said that the government will pay around US$7 (R$36.8) per dose.

In June, the Biden government agreed to buy and donate 500 million doses of the vaccine. Under the terms of that contract, the US will pay Pfizer and BioNTech about $3.5 billion ($18.4 billion), or $7 per dose.

The country is criticized for planning booster shots to fully vaccinate Americans while millions of people around the world still lack access to vaccines.

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, said on Wednesday that the country will donate 15 million doses. Half of the batch will be shipped to sub-Saharan Africa, and the other half to Latin America and the Caribbean.

United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres chided world leaders on Tuesday for the uneven distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, describing it as an “obscenity” and giving the world a “grade”. F in ethics”.

United Nations Secretary-General warns that the world ‘is moving in the wrong direction

The virtual summit will focus on vaccinating the world, saving lives in the face of an oxygen shortage, making medicines more affordable and preparing for another pandemic in the future, another US government official said.

One of the goals is to have vaccinated 70% of the populations of the countries by this time of next year.