Joinville confirms seven deaths and applies 3,500 vaccines

Joinville confirmed this Tuesday, 21, over 80 coronavirus infections and seven new deaths as a result of Covid-19. In the bulletin released by the city, applications of 3.5 doses of vaccines were also registered.

In the last 24 hours, four deaths were confirmed: two women, aged 64 and 80 years, and two men, aged 73 and 82 years. The bulletin brings three other deaths: a man, aged 43, 52 and 66, who died on 6, 13 and 14 September, respectively.

With the new confirmations, Joinville now has 1,847 lives lost as a result of Covid. The city has also registered 112,751 infected people since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 109,596 have already recovered, 1,120 are in home treatment, 125 hospitalized in the ICU and 63 in the infirmary. In all, 1,331 are still awaiting test results.

Vaccination

According to data from the city, in the last 24 hours 3,515 people were vaccinated against Covid-19, in Joinville. Of these, 658 took the first dose, 2,742 received the second dose or the single-dose vaccine, and another 115 received the booster dose.

In all, Joinville has 216,064 residents with the complete vaccination schedule, that is, who took the two doses indicated or the single dose vaccine. This represents 35.7% of the municipality’s population, estimated at 604,708 people.

Meanwhile, 207,212 took only the first dose of the vaccine, that is, 34.2% people still need to receive the second dose to complete the immunization.

beds

This Tuesday, Joinville registered an occupancy of 83% in its ICU beds. In all, there are 175 vacancies, adding up the public and private networks. Of these, 146 are occupied and 29 are free.

In the wards of the public and private networks, 61% of the beds are occupied. There are 150 places in total, 91 are occupied and 59 are available.

