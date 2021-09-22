Jorge Jesus reaches a historic mark at Benfica by winning the first six rounds of the Portuguese Championship

After a year to forget on your return to Benfica, in the 2020/21 season, coach Jorge Jesus rediscovered the good moment in Águias. With the victory by 3-1 over Boavista, last Monday, for the Portuguese Championship, Mister achieved a historic feat: winning the first six rounds of the tournament.

Leader with 18 points and 100% success, Benfica de Jorge Jesus is the first team in the history of the national competition to be commanded by a Portuguese coach who achieves the feat of winning the first six matches. In the 1982/83 season, Benfica achieved such a feat, but at the time the team was led by the Swedish Sven-Goran Eriksson.

– Benfica play with a very strong idea of ​​winning, I want a team with positive thinking. We won the first six games, that’s a good sign, but we’ll work for the seventh. We believe that we have this quality, in each game you can see that we are stronger – said Jorge Jesus after the game.

In addition to 18 points, Benfica also owns the best attack in the Portuguese Championship, with 16 goals scored, and has the least leaked defense along with Porto, Sporting and Vitória de Guimarães: only three goals conceded.