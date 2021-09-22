Journalist updates information on Flu competitors by Daniel Alves

On his YouTube channel, reporter Victor Lessa, from Rádio Globo, updated information on clubs interested in right-back Daniel Alves and that compete with Fluminense for hiring the veteran. According to him, Athletico-PR is out of the running. In contact with Paulo Autuori, football club director of Paraná, the journalist heard that Athletico is not an option.

What exists between the parties is a conversation regarding other types of businesses and partnerships. Dani Alves is buying a club in Espírito Santo and Athletico wants to discuss with the player possible partnerships outside the field. On the other hand, who is strong in the fight to sign the player is Internacional. According to Lessa, Colorado is offering something around R$ 650,000 a month to the athlete.

It is worth remembering that Atlético-MG and Flamengo are other clubs that have already shown interest, but are running out at the moment. Daniel Alves has at least four proposals from Brazilian clubs and two from abroad, according to the reporter. Fluminense shouldn’t go crazy to have the full-back, but bet on a long-term project, with a two-year contract. That’s because you can’t pay very high amounts and want to dilute it in the contract period.

The idea of ​​the tricolor board is for Daniel Alves to be a reference at the club after Fred’s retirement, who should end his career in July 2022. The contract for the top scorer and idol of Tricolor das Laranjeiras ends on the club’s anniversary, on 21 July of next year, the 120th anniversary date of Fluminense.