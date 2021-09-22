Justice orders Eduardo Leite to delete video citing Chico Buarque

As singer Chico Buarque did not authorize the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), to publish images of the artist on social networks, the 6th Special Civil Court in Rio de Janeiro reconsidered the previous decision and granted an injunction to order the politician remove material from your pages.

Justice in Rio orders Eduardo Leite to delete video citing Chico Buarque

On September 13, Judge Fernando Rocha Lovisi denied the injunction because he understood that the legal requirements were not present and because it was necessary to hear the parties. However, the judge revoked this decision and granted the preliminary injunction this Sunday (9/19), imposing a daily fine of R$ 5,000 in case of non-compliance.

“Really, the decision of pages 28 was wrong. Better by examining the records, the use of the image and name of the author [Chico Buarque], linked and for the benefit of the first defendant [Eduardo Leite], on social networks, is proven. Such use is not the author’s will, as explained in the complaint and the request for reconsideration. Thus, the permanence of undue advertising will be difficult to repair for the image and name of the author”, assessed Lovisi.

In the video posted on his social networks on September 7, Eduardo Leite — who is trying to be the PSDB’s candidate for president in 2022 — preaches the end of political polarizations. The governor says that the green and yellow of the flag do not belong to President Jair Bolsonaro or former President Lula, but to Brazilians.

Leite says that it is necessary to respect differences and talk, without conflicts, with those who think differently. “It’s enough to see in Chico Buarque and Sérgio Reis two musical beauties, and not just two political choices. Just remember that we, like them, are all Brazilians”, points out Leite in the video.

Chico Buarque is a PT supporter, close to Lula. In turn, country singer Sérgio Reis is a pocket singer. Recently, he was the target of a search and seizure ordered by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, due to his participation in the dissemination of anti-democratic guidelines related to the acts of September 7th.

Process 0203211-23.2021.8.19.001