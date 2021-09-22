Kawasaki Develops Acceleration Technology for Three-Wheel Superbikes | motorcycles







Disclosure Kawasaki Concept J: model comes with a system capable of moving the bike’s frame in curves

Anyone who has driven a tilting three-wheel vehicle like the Yamaha Niken

Or the Piaggio MP3

you’ve probably wondered about a similar technology that could be applied to a superbike.

Because that’s what the engineers at Kawasaki

made the prototype of the image above. For nearly a decade of development, the Concept J

first appeared to the public in 2013, when it was revealed during the Tokyo Hall (Japan).

One of the bike’s curiosities is the way of riding, which is very unusual. With a handlebar for each hand and two front wheels accompanying the movement of the handles. It has a tiltable front fork, which is in a lower position through the mode ‘Sport Mode’

, or taller, ‘Comfort Mode’.

In this way, it is possible for the pilot to become more upright and comfortable.

THE J Concept

it has an electric motor powered by a high-capacity nickel and Gigacell metal hydride battery and was designed in 3D especially for the Japanese exhibition. the headlights of LED

are integrated around the tires.

The model drew visitors’ sighs not only for the beauty and sportiness of the futuristic motorcycle

, but as by embedded technology, including electric power, a shape-changing driving position and the three wheel layout

with two front swing arms on one side and unusual handlebars that move in harmony with the wheels.

In this way, when folded on one side, the bar connected to the inner wheel goes up and the one fixed to the outside the wheel

moves down – and has been the subject of a number of patent applications from the Kawasaki

since the Concept J

made its debut.







There is a good chance that the Concept J

be seen later this year at one of the European motorcycle show events, as in the 2021 Tokyo Motor Show

was canceled due to the pandemic.