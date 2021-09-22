Kindle Paperwhite 2021 gets 6.8-inch screen; price rises to R$ 649 | E-reader

Amazon makes official this Tuesday (21) the arrival of the new generation of Kindle Paperwhite. The e-book reader debuts a wider, 6.8-inch screen so that readers feel more immersed when enjoying digital books. The suggested price rose from R$ 499 to R$ 649 in Brazil, with 8 GB memory. According to the company, the battery of the new Kindle PPW has autonomy for up to 10 weeks of reading.

The company takes the opportunity to unveil the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. In this edition, the price is R$ 849 and the memory reaches 32 GB, a very welcome number, especially for those who store audiobooks. Despite pre-sales starting today, the launch of the devices is scheduled for October 27th and November 17th, respectively.

The two new Kindle devices come with larger proportions of 6.8 inches, pixel densities of 300 ppi and front light with up to 17 LEDs. Features such as automatic adjustable lighting and more space for data are also on the technical sheet.

The manufacturer has fulfilled a long-standing expectation by including a USB-C port, an indication that smartphone chargers will be able to be used in the new models. A full charge takes about two and a half hours. The USB-C cable goes in the box, but the plug does not – as is traditional for this equipment. Kindle PPW Signature Edition purchasers will be able to recharge wirelessly with Qi standard accessories.

Performance has improved: page turning is 20% faster, a likely indication that newer chips have been included in the devices. The devices leave the factory with the renewed interface that began to be distributed in August.

The water resistance seen in the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite, with IPX8 certification that allows submersion in liquid, has been maintained.