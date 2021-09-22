Knights of the Zodiac | Live-action movie cast announced

In development for several years, the live-action production of ‘Knights of the Zodiac‘ had its main cast announced: Mackenyu (Circle of Fire: The Revolt), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Famke Janssen (X-Men: The Movie), sean bean (Game of Thrones), Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Parabellum), Diego Tinoco (On My Block) and Nick Stahl (The Terminator 3).

In the plot, ‎described as an origin story, we’ll follow Seiya (Mackenyu), an orphan and the franchise’s title hero. When a mystical energy known as Cosmo awakens in him, Seiya embarks on a journey to conquer Pegasus’ ancient Greek armor and choose his side in a battle for the fate of Sienna/Saori (Iseman), a young woman who struggles to control her powers.‎

‎Bean plays Alman Kiddo, a mentor who recruits Seiya into the order of Knights, whom he founded when he discovered the reincarnated goddess, who in the original anime is known as Saori.

Tinoco will be Nero, hired to kill Sienna.‎ For those who don’t know, this is Ikki from Phoenix, but Nero was the name chosen for the North American version of the CGI anime by Netflix, and it looks like this movie decided to follow suit.

The other papers, on the other hand, received no details.

Left to right: Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Famke Jansen, Sean Bean, and Nick Stahl; COURTESY OF TOEI ANIMATION

‘Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya’ was announced in 2017 in partnership between Toei Animation and The Really Good Film Company, with Tomek Bagiński, series producer ‘The Witcher‘, responsible for the direction.

Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Street) take care of the script.