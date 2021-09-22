know accessories to enjoy even more

Launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch revolutionized the video game market by bringing an unprecedented hybrid experience: you can use the device either as a handheld or connected to a base that, in turn, is connected to a TV.

In addition, it has a well-stocked library of games, ranging from Nintendo’s own games (including classics from franchises like Mario and The Legend of Zelda), cross-platform games and many games from independent producers.

One of the highlights is the JoyCon controls: a pair of commands that can be detached from the side of the screen and used loosely, either with the console resting on its base on a table or connected to the TV. There are games that use JoyCon as motion sensors and it is possible to play some games in two people without the need to buy extra controllers.

Finally, the Switch has a touch screen. This not only helps you navigate the device’s menus or enter characters, but it’s also a function used by some games.

It is possible, however, to expand the experience with a number of accessories available for the console.

Check out some of them below:

Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case Cover – RDS Industries

Price: BRL 184.18*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

If you often walk around with your Nintendo Switch, having a suitable carrying case is a good idea to carry your console and game cards safely. This cover is styled with a Zelda theme, has a padded divider to protect the screen, and a zippered mesh pocket to hold game cards. It also works as a support stand for playing with the Switch on a table.

Charger for Joy-Con ChargePlay Quad – HyperX

Price: from BRL 131 to BRL 107.92*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

If you have more than one pair of JoyCon, this dock is a good way to keep the detachable controls loaded so you don’t have to wait to play. It supports up to four controls in simultaneous charging and has a charging status indicator. It can be connected to any power adapter with USB input, such as cell phone chargers.

JoyCon Controller – Nintendo

Price: from BRL 499 to BRL 419*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

Having an additional pair of JoyCon controllers is a good idea for playing some games with up to four people, like Super Mario Party. They can also be used by a single person, either connected to the grip that comes with the console or loose, secured with straps on the wrists.

Pro Gray Controller – Nintendo

Price: from BRL 469 to BRL 419.99*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

For those looking for a more traditional experience, an option is to invest in a Pro Control. It has a more conventional format, similar to that seen in other video games, but retains JoyCon functions, such as the high definition vibration system and the possibility to control functions of games through movements. Another highlight is its battery, which is quite durable.

Hand Grip For JoyCon – GM

Price: BRL 49*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

The JoyCon are quite innovative and bring interesting features, but those who have big hands tend to have a little more difficulty using them detached from the Nintendo Switch. One option for these people to have a more comfortable experience is to use a hand grip, in which the JoyCon are fitted. The footprint is much wider.

9 In 1 Kit – Fair

Price: R$179.90*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

This kit is a good one for those who not only want to enjoy the Switch more comprehensively but also protect the device. It comes with screen film, carrying bag, car charger, and USB-C cable. It has two brackets in the shape of a steering wheel, which you can fit the JoyCon to enhance the experience in racing games, a pair of silicone caps to protect the detachable controls and caps for the analog controls. It comes with a table support that allows you to support the Switch and keep it connected to the socket.

MicroSDXC 256 GB Card – SanDisk

Price: BRL 310*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

The Nintendo Switch has limited internal storage at 32GB. Those who usually buy games in digital version end up bumping into this limitation when the device’s memory is occupied by several games. One solution to this is to expand the storage using an SD card like this one, which has 256 GB of capacity. With this, it is possible to have several games installed without having to keep deleting games every time you install a new one.

Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo

Price: BRL 699*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

Ring Fit Adventure is a mix of game and accessory much sought after by those who play and, at the same time, practice physical exercises. It consists of a hoop in which players connect a JoyCon – and players need to move or press this hoop in different ways to win a series of challenges posed by the game.

Support for JoyCon – Power A

Price: BRL 90.47*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

If you have more than one pair of JoyCons or have lost or broken the original bracket, be aware that it is possible to purchase a separate unit. This model is licensed by Nintendo, brings double injected rubber supports for greater comfort and also LEDs that indicate that the JoyCon are paired with the console. To use it, just slide the JoyCon on the sides, the same way they are fitted to the Switch.

Support Mario Playstand – Hori

Price: BRL 131.44*

Purchase

Image: Disclosure

Using the Nintendo Switch on a table is often a more comfortable solution than simply using the device in its handheld mode. The console itself has a folding flap that allows it to stand on its own, but its use makes the device’s charging port blocked. One solution is to bet on a playstand-type support, which keeps the device’s screen elevated and allows it to be charged while it’s being used.

Want to take advantage of more deals on electronics? Check out the Terça Tech promotions. Just today, until 23:59, on the Amazon website.

*Prices and list were checked on September 20, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the recommended links in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial choice criteria.

FOLLOW THE START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol