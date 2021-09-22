know how much the savings premium yields

Living on income is the dream of many people who want to say goodbye to their jobs. And this goal of life can be reached by those who bet on the Mega-Sena contest 2411, which has an estimated prize of R$ 3 million.

The draw is scheduled for this Wednesday, September 22, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time).

Mega income on savings

According to Rodrigo Beresca, financial solutions analyst at Ativa Investimentos, if applied to Savings, the award could yield around R$ 9,000 in the first month. Currently, the profitability is 0.30% per month and 3.68% per year and in this case, after 12 months, the return reaches R$ 110,200.

However, if the winner or winner of the Mega-Sena 2411 has a conservative profile, but prefers to invest the BRL 3 million in another investment, there are more options in the market. One of them is the Selic Treasury, which is considered as safe as Savings, but with a better return.

According to Beresca, in this investment, which has a rate of 0.43% per month and 5.25% per year, the return in the first month will be R$ 12.8 thousand and R$ 157.5 thousand in one year.

How to bet on Mega-Sena contest 2411?

In lottery shops, Caixa Lotteries application or website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), it is possible to register bets and guarantee at least one chance of winning the jackpot. The games start at R$4.50 and there is no card limit per player, who can choose between 6 and 15 numbers.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena 2411 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

Check the results of all Caixa Lotteries drawings here