know how to withdraw before the deadline set by Caixa

All that is required is that the beneficiary has the Caixa Tem and a Pix key for the transfer to be made available. Know more.

Since the beginning of the transfer of emergency aid, it has been possible to carry out transfers with the benefit amounts through the Caixa Tem app. However, the account balance withdrawal it can only be withdrawn within the period determined by the bank.

According to Caixa, the intention is to avoid queues and crowding in times of pandemic. The credit from the digital savings, related to emergency aid, is released for transactions through the Caixa Tem application. The release of withdrawals is only allowed later.

Emergency aid credit can be used to pay bills and purchases using your virtual debit card. But now, with Pix functionality, it’s possible to early withdrawal of the money.

Instant payment, created and managed by the Central White of Brazil (BC), became a possibility to withdraw cash before the stipulated deadline. The procedure is a transfer made by the beneficiary from their Caixa digital account to other account.

However, money can only be transferred to accounts that do not have the same ownership, ie to third parties.

How to anticipate withdrawals by Pix

Having a person to transfer the value to, the process itself is very simple, fast and practical. It is enough for the beneficiary to have the Caixa Tem and a pix key for the download to be made available. See the steps below: