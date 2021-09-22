know the symptoms of the disease

O cervical cancer, also known as cervical cancer, is directly related to certain diseases. It is most often found among women infected with the human papilloma virus (HPV), especially the HPV-16 and HPV-18 variables.

The same goes for those who have contracted genital herpes and those who have problems with their immune system, such as complications from HIV and side effects from medications.

Symptoms of Cervical Cancer

O cervical cancer it’s a slow disease and doesn’t show any obvious signs—at least not until it’s advanced. That’s why it’s important to be aware of any irregularities in the body.

According to the specialized health portal NHS (in English), some of the most common symptoms are:

changes in vaginal discharge;

persistent pain in the pelvis and/or lower back; and

unusual bleeding during sex, between menses, or after menopause.

⚠️ Heads up: this text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. If in doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.

