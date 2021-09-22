Koeman issues statement and leaves Barcelona press conference: ‘Patience is needed’

O Barcelona does not live a good time in the season. In the last two games, both at Camp Nou, the coolies lost in Champions League debut for Bayern Munich 3-0, and tied with Granada in 1-1, per Laliga.

This Wednesday, during the press conference before Thursday’s game against Cádiz, coach Ronald Koeman issued a statement, in which he reaffirms that he receives the support of the club’s board of directors, left the room and did not answer questions from reporters.

“The club is with me in a situation of reconstruction. The club’s financial situation is linked to the sport, this means that we have to rebuild the squad without being able to make large investments”, he said.

In addition, the Dutchman has given confidence to the base players who are part of the professional squad.

“Football needs time, young people can be world stars in two years. The good thing is that young people will be able to have opportunities like Xavi and Iniesta had in their day, but patience is needed. Besides, to remain in a high position in European football would be a success”, he added.

Finally, the coach downplayed any expectations regarding the Champions League and thanked the fans for their support in the game against Granada, when Barcelona guaranteed equality on the scoreboard only at 45 minutes into the second half, with a goal by Ronald Araújo.

“In the Champions League you cannot expect miracles. The defeat against Bayern Munich must be seen from this perspective. The team must support, in words and actions. I know the press recognizes this process, it is not the first time in its history at FC Barcelona. We count on your support in these difficult moments, we as a squad and players are very happy with the support we had from the fans in the game against Granada. Visca el Barça”, he concluded.

Koeman arrives for the match against Cádiz under pressure. According to Mundo Deportivo, the club is already studying new names to replace the Dutch. Xavi Hernández, Barcelona legend as a player, who since 2019 led Al-Sadd, would be one of the options.