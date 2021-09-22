La Palma volcano: the dangerous reaction that will occur when lava from the La Palma volcano reaches the sea

Cumbre Vieja volcano spewing lava

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has already destroyed hundreds of homes

After the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands (Spain), authorities’ concern is now focused on the arrival of volcanic lava into the sea. The phenomenon has already destroyed more than a hundred houses and forced the evacuation of thousands of people in the region.

It is difficult to determine when this will occur. It all depends on the velocity of the lava’s flow, which slows down as it cools and crosses flatter terrain.

To protect the population, the authorities intensified the civil protection system and the interdiction perimeter on the coast was expanded to prevent people from approaching the site.

The main reason magma’s arrival in the ocean is closely monitored is the chemical reaction generated by the fluid’s contact with salt water. This contact “may generate explosions and emission of harmful gases”, according to the authorities of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca).