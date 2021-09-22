La Palma volcano: the dangerous reaction that will occur when lava from the La Palma volcano reaches the sea

1 hour ago

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has already destroyed hundreds of homes

After the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands (Spain), authorities’ concern is now focused on the arrival of volcanic lava into the sea. The phenomenon has already destroyed more than a hundred houses and forced the evacuation of thousands of people in the region.

It is difficult to determine when this will occur. It all depends on the velocity of the lava’s flow, which slows down as it cools and crosses flatter terrain.

To protect the population, the authorities intensified the civil protection system and the interdiction perimeter on the coast was expanded to prevent people from approaching the site.

The main reason magma’s arrival in the ocean is closely monitored is the chemical reaction generated by the fluid’s contact with salt water. This contact “may generate explosions and emission of harmful gases”, according to the authorities of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca).

toxic gases

“When the magma touches the sea, large columns of water vapor form because much of the salt water will vaporize. This is due to the great thermal contrast between the two: lava has a temperature of more than 900°C, while the water is around 23°C”, explains José Mangas, professor of geology at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

“But as water contains chlorides, sulphates, carbonates, fluorine and iodine (among other things), toxic gases also volatilize,” the academic tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service.

About 6,000 people had to leave their homes because of the eruption

These gases can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and respiratory tract.

Mangas gives as an example what happens in the areas near the volcanoes of Hawaii.

“When you approach the area of ​​the sea where the liquid lava is falling, your nose and throat start to itch, because you are breathing in the gases that have evaporated from the seawater that contains chlorine, sulfates…”, he says.

These are gases that temporarily leave an unpleasant odor in nearby areas.

On the other hand, when lava is cooled quickly by contact with water, “the lava breaks down, and this can produce the ejection of projectiles at a relatively short distance. And the release of (toxic) gases that the lava traps within it. “, explains Héctor Lamolda Ordóñez, geographical engineer at the National Geographic Institute and professor at the Faculty of Mathematics at the Complutense University of Madrid.

The eruption is just beginning and could last for several months, officials say.

“The gases generated in these two processes are pushed by the winds towards the sea, under current meteorological conditions”, says Lamolda, who adds that, even if conditions change, they would disperse into the air in a short time.

The two scientists agree that delimiting a perimeter close to the affected area is enough to control the danger.

“The toxic gases released into the open atmosphere, in an obviously restricted and delimited space, should not represent a greater danger, as there should be no one around when this happens”, says Lamolda.

Other dangers linked to the arrival of magma in the ocean, according to the United States Geological Survey, and not necessarily linked to the case of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, are the sudden collapse of land and coastal cliffs, explosions triggered as a result of this collapse and the waves of boiling water that are generated around it.

House being destroyed by fire in La Palma

initial stages

Although the situation is now under control, everything can change as the days go by.

“We are just beginning, these are the initial phases of the eruption, there is still a long way to go,” warns Mangas.

“In a Strombolian eruption like the one we have now in La Palma, two days is nothing, because in the historic eruptions we’ve had here, from the 15th century until now, they lasted one, two or three months.”

Strombolian eruptions – named after the Stromboli volcano in Italy – are relatively mild and occur at intervals that can last from seconds to several hours.

Although it is just beginning, Mangas makes it clear that the eruption is already devastating for the region.

“There are significant material losses, around 200 destroyed houses, which cannot be recovered, because the force and energy of the lava have completely destroyed them. There are 200 families who were left homeless”, he emphasizes.

On the other hand, the lava has already hit four highways, cutting the connection to that part of the island from north to south.

“On these roads are the pipes that supply piped water to the houses, and as the temperature of the lava is so high, many will have melted, affecting the supply,” says Mangas.

Light poles, electrical and telephone cables were also damaged. And “the agricultural part also suffered a lot”, he says.

“From a human point of view, it’s a catastrophe,” he concludes.