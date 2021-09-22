Lacava plays well, and Santos wins Primavera for the Copa Paulista

In the debut of Venezuela’s Lacava, Santos beat Primavera, from Indaiatuba (SP) by 2-1 this Tuesday afternoon, in Vila Belmiro, in a match valid for the second round of the Copa Paulista. Fish scored their goals with Renyer and Luiz Henrique. The match was attended by the coach Fabio Carille, who witnessed the Santos victory of the Urbano Caldeira Stadium boxes.

Another important factor that marked the match was the presence of attacking midfielder Lacava. The player was hired for the category, but in a project to quickly rise to the professional. After standing out in the first training sessions, the Venezuelan had a shin and spent two weeks in the Medical Department. Afterwards, he made the beginning of the transition in the professional. On Tuesday, he participated in the two Santos goals.

In the next round of the state competition, Alvinegro Praiano’s Under-23 team faces São Bernardo FC away from home, at Estádio Primeiro de Maio, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The match is scheduled for 3 pm on Tuesday (28) and will be broadcast live on FPF TV (Eleven and Paulistão Play).

The game

Santos FC’s first offensive move took place in the second minute of the game. Bruno Marques received a shot from the left of the attack and hit it crossed, making the ball pass in front of the goal defended by André Luiz, before going out in goal kick.

And it didn’t take long for Alvinegro to open the score. With two minutes, Lucas Pires received the ball open from the left of the attack, took it to the end line and crossed low into the area. The ball found Renyer on the second pole and the shirt 11 Santos only had the job of completing for the goal.

However, shortly after, at 23 minutes, Primavera reached the equalizer. Alvinegro started at speed for the attack, when the visiting team recovered the ball and Wagner received it on the right. The opponent’s shirt number 10 noticed Diógenes early and quickly submitted with strength, catching the defense off guard and scoring a great goal.

In the second stage, Santos’ first goal chance appeared in the first minute. After a corner kick from the right, the ball was pushed away by Primavera’s defense and reached Ed Carlos, who kicked hard over the goal from the edge of the area.

With the pressure in the opening minutes, Peixe regained the advantage on the scoreboard in the very next move, on the second minute Matías Lacava started at speed down the left and crossed into the penalty area, finding Bruno Marques, who tried to complete for the goal, but was blocked by goalkeeper André Luiz. On the rebound, the ball fell to Luiz Henrique, who finished with great force, without giving the opposing goalkeeper a chance to defend himself.

And with 18 minutes of the final stage, Bruno Marques received a launch at the entrance to the area. Well positioned, he dominated, spun and kicked hard towards the goal, but stopped in safe defense by André Luiz.

At 27, Bruno Marques received the ball on the left side of the attack and hit a nice deep pass to Fernandinho, who had just entered the field, in place of debutant Matías Lacava. Fernandinho fixed it for Renyer, who came from behind free to submit. However, the ball ended up going out to the left of the opponent’s goal, in a goal kick.

DATASHEET

SAINTS 2 X 1 SPRING

Location: Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro), in Santos (SP)

Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2021

Time: 3pm

Referee: Daiane Muniz dos Santos

Assistants: Paulo Cesar Modesto and Ricardo Pavanelli Lanutto

Yellow Cards: (SFC) João Cubas

Red Card: (ECP) Otilo

Goals: (SFC) Renyer, in the 16th of the 1stQ and Luiz Henrique, in the 2nd of the 2ndQ; (ECP) Wagner, at 23′ of Q1

Santos FC: Diogenes; Mikael Doka, Derick, João Cubas and Lucas Pires; Vinícius Balieiro, Luiz Henrique (Felipe Carvalho) and Ed Carlos (Anderson Ceará); Matías Lacava (Fernandinho), Renyer (Pablo Thomaz) and Bruno Marques (Weslley Patati). Coach: Pablo Fernandez

EC Primavera: André Luiz; Silva, Otilo, Willian Rocha (Rian) and Thiago; Victor Caetano, Igor Feijão (Rodrigo Arroz) and Wagner (Bruno); Bonassa, Tiburcio (Adriano Napão) and Samuel. Technician: Ademir Fesan