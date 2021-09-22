Lázaro Ramos and Ingrid Guimarães leave TV Globo and now have a new destination

Lázaro Ramos, who has been on TV Globo since 2002, will not renew his contract at the end of this month and already has a certain destination: Amazon Prime Video. In the streaming service, Taís Araujo’s husband is developing work as a director, as explained by columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O GLOBO. But that doesn’t mean that the artist will leave the broadcaster’s screen. He recorded his participation in the second season of “Aruanas”, still without a scheduled airing date.

Also leaving the station in search of new projects is Ingrid Guimarães. The actress is also a new bet on the streaming service and is discussing future work. Also according to the column by Patrícia Kogut, the artist signed an exclusive and long-term contract.

Globo has opted to keep artists hired only for work, “in tune with the transformations the market is going through”, as it has said in a statement in several news about the departure of artists from the casting. “The non-renewal of a contract does not mean the end of a partnership”, as he usually emphasizes. Several artists have returned in different projects. Camila Queiroz, for example, did not renew her contract with the network for the long term, but is involved again in “Verdades secretas 2”, for Globoplay.

Lázaro Ramos debuted on TV Globo in the miniseries “Pastores da noite”, but was highlighted the following year in the hit “Sexo frail”, which he starred alongside friends Wagner Moura, Bruno Garcia, among others. The big turnaround came in 2006, as the protagonist Foguinho, in “Snakes and lizards”, and since then he has done prominent work on TV. He also explored the presenter’s side in other group attractions, such as “Espelho”, on Canal Brasil.

How Foguinho, in “Snakes and lizards” Photo: Renato Rocha Miranda / TV Globo / Divulgação

Ingrid Guimarães began her career at the network in 1993, making small appearances. When she entered humor, the actress gained prominence, especially in the partnership with Heloisa Perissé in “Under new direction”. The last role of the actress was in the soap opera “Bom Sucesso”, in which she played a comic villain. She has also hosted different GNT attractions.