Lázaro Ramos does not renew his contract and leaves Globo after 18 years

By mutual agreement, Lázaro Ramos and TV Globo did not renew the current contract and the actor will leave the network after 18 years. TV Globo confirmed the information to UOL through its communications department.

The non-renewal of a contract does not mean the end of a partnership. On the contrary, the new talent management model allows this partnership to be renewed in many other formats and future projects. Lazaro Ramos has opened the company’s doors for future projects on our multiple platforms.

Announcement from the TV Globo communication department

Upon announcing the non-continuity of the contract, the broadcaster informed that it is “in tune with the changes in the market” and is providing “new work dynamics with its talents”.

The actor may be seen very soon in new Globo productions such as the next season of ‘Under Pressure’, the second season of ‘Aruanas’, ‘Silêncio da Chuva’ and ‘Medida Provisional’, Globo Filmes films and the children’s ‘ DPA – Blue Building Detectives’.

The 42-year-old artist’s press office informed the UOL that Lázaro Ramos’ wife, Taís Araújo, renewed her contract with TV Globo for three years. She is one of the judges of “The Masked Singer Brasil”.

Career of Lázaro Ramos at Globo

Lázaro Ramos debuted as an actor for Globo in 2003 in the series “Sex Frágil”, playing the character Fred. Before, he made small appearances in “A Grande Família” and “Carga Pesada”.

The first successful soap opera starring Lázaro on the network was “Cobras & Lagartos”, in which he assumed the role of Foguinho (Daniel Miranda).

After “Passione” and “Insensato Coração”, the actor also stood out in the award-winning soap opera “Lado a Lado”. He was also the main character in the series “Mister Brau”, in which he starred with Taís Araújo, between 2015 and 2018.