Lázaro Ramos does not renew his contract and leaves Globo after 18 years

Bahian actor Lázaro Ramos decided not to renew his contract with TV Globo after 18 years with the network, reported columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles. This, however, does not mean that the artist will no longer appear on the channel. Now, he will close with Venus Platina by project and will no longer have exclusivity on TV.

Lázaro can still be seen on the air for a long time: he is in the current season of Under Pressure and could also be seen in the second season of Aruanas. On Globo Filmes, the actor will soon launch Silêncio da Chuva and Provisional Measure, in addition to the children’s DPA Detetives do Prédio Azul.

The atmosphere between Globo and Lázaro is one of mutual respect after the decision not to renew the contract, informed Leo Dias.

In recent years, Lázaro starred in the series Mr. Brau, shown in four seasons between 2015 and 2018. The last works by the Bahian on Globo were the specials Falas Negras, in which he acted as director, and Amor e Sorte (2020).