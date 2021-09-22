LeBron James has a taboo to beat in new season with the Lakers

nba_lebron_james_tem_tabu_a_be_batido_in_nova_season_with_o_lakers

When LeBron James lost the 2018 NBA Finals, most fans already knew that his stint with the Cavaliers was about to end. Although he was leaving the city of Cleveland, this time he wasn’t going to get immense hatred for that decision. He fulfilled his promise to bring a championship to the city and did his best to win another ring.

But his opponent, the Golden State Warriors, was a little too much for him and the Cavs. After the loss in 2018, LeBron signed with the Lakers.

So far, the player has gotten along well with the Lakers, having already won an NBA title in the 2019-20 season.

But this week came a startling stat that LeBron has yet to win a single playoff streak with the Lakers at Staples Center.

In its first year, due to a prolonged injury, the Lakers fell apart in the second half of the season and didn’t even qualify for the playoffs.

After that, in the title season, the team went all the way. But due to the pandemic, not even a single playoff series win came on the Lakers’ Staples Center court.

Last season, due to an injury-filled season, the Lakers barely made it to postseason and lost in the first round against Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns.

Next season, LeBron hopes to erase that stat from his resume. In addition, the franchise has built a great team around its main player. Along with LeBron, the cast has other players of superstar caliber in Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

If all goes well, the Lakers will make the playoffs and LeBron could finally try to win a series of playoffs at Staples Center.