Leo Santana’s wife, Lorena Improta, gets emotional with songs dedicated to her daughter; Look

This Tuesday afternoon (21st), Lorena Improta made some stories related to his daughter Liz, who is about to be born. The artist was thrilled to hear the playlist she made for the little girl’s arrival.

Soon she says that she is very emotional and that she cries every time when she starts listening to the songs. “I’m happy emotionally”, then spoke “I keep listening to the playlist I made for Liz’s arrival and I cry every time”. Soon after she finished “And look, the child hasn’t even arrived and I’m like this kkkkk imagine when it’s born. Will you put up with me?”.

In your last post, Lorena Improta informed about the completion of the little room Liz, who is 39 weeks in the mother’s womb. Lorena posted on her Youtube channel and Instagram the video that shows all the details of the baby’s corner.

Ahhh! Finally, our enchanted garden is finished 🌷🍃 and I’ll show you all the details of Liz’s room on YouTube. Hope you like it

“I’m enchanted by every detail”, “Delighted my people”, “Liz’s enchanted garden was all soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo We are waiting for you princess”, “Everything is beautiful to receive the princess”, “Beautiful. May you come in great health.”, “Liz’s enchanting garden was amazing wonderful”, “Who else is looking forward to seeing Liz’s little face?” Internet users said eager to meet little Liz.