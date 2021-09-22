Leo Stronda has 30% of his body burned after an accident with a gas cylinder

Bodybuilder Leo Stronda, 29, suffered second-degree burns after suffering an accident with a gas canister. The digital influencer himself was the one who informed his state of health on Instagram when he posted a photo at Hospital Niterói D’or, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio.

Read too: Karol Conká’s attitudes and memes are the subject of ‘Big Brother Portugal’: ‘Put me on the wall’

“Two weeks ago I had this domestic accident. I was at home to start a dinner with my wife and friends and the gas cylinder exploded. I had severe burns on my arm and back. I went to the center two to three times a week surgery to undergo plastic surgery to help with recovery. Today I had an improvement, I’m in a quieter room, so I feel able to talk about this subject and tell what happened,” said Leo, in the stories.

He still doesn’t have a bullish forecast, although his picture is evolving well.

see more: Inês Brasil celebrates hit ‘Undererê’ back on the charts and cites difficulties in the pandemic: ‘I thought I’d go back to prostitution’

“Mr. Leonardo Schulz Cardoso (Leo Stronda) suffered a domestic accident on 9/6/2021, with a deep 2nd degree burn in approximately 30% of the body surface (SCQ) and is hospitalized in a semi-intensive unit. present good evolution after surgical procedures and the patient is doing well clinically”, says the last bulletin released.