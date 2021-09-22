Leo Stronda has 30% of his body burned due to the explosion of a gas cylinder – 21/09/2021 – News

Singer Leo Stronda, 29, revealed that he had had 30% of his body burned after a domestic accident involving a gas canister. He talked about it this Monday, 20, in the stories.

The participant of A Fazenda 10 revealed that the accident occurred two weeks ago and that he has already undergone a series of plastic surgeries. The artist remains hospitalized at the Hospital Niterói D’or, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio, with no expected discharge.

With body parts bandaged, he said, “Another difficult time in my life. Right now I’m much better, but two weeks ago I had an accident. I was home to start dinner with my wife and some friends and a gas cylinder exploded there and I got burned”.

“I had some serious burns on my arms and back, it was a pretty bad day in my life,” he said. Leo added that he had been completely away from his cell phone and social media for the past two weeks.

“I went from two to three times a week to the operating room to undergo plastic surgery to help with the recovery. I apologize for not showing up and not giving any satisfaction before, but that was it. Today I improved, I’m in a quieter room, so I feel able to talk about this subject and tell what happened,” he explained.

Despite the incident, he said he should release a new work soon. “My work continues, there is a lot of material recorded and are being released now”.

