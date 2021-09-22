Léo Stronda has almost 30% of his body burned and is hospitalized

João Mello – Special for Uai

posted on 09/21/2021 6:16 PM



Léo Stronda vents with followers after having approximately 30% of his body burned in a domestic accident – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

On Monday (20/09), Léo Stronda used social media to talk to his followers about an important issue. The rapper was away from the internet for two weeks after suffering a domestic accident while having friends over for dinner. According to himself, he told in the stories, about 30% of his body was burned due to an explosion of a gas canister.

“Another difficult phase of my life. Right now, I’m much better, but two weeks ago I had an accident. I was at home to start a dinner with my wife and some friends and a gas cylinder exploded at my house. and I got burned,” he began to explain.

“I had some serious burns, on my arms and back, it was a very bad day in my life. So I spent these two weeks totally off the internet, on my cell phone. I didn’t pick up my cell phone to touch anything, precisely because of that , because I’m recovering and totally focused on it,” continued Léo.

Then, the artist revealed that he had to undergo plastic surgery to recover some areas of his body. “I went from two to three times a week to the operating room to undergo plastic surgery to help with the recovery. I apologize for not showing up and not giving any satisfaction before, but that was it. Today I improved, I’m in a quieter room, so I feel able to talk about this subject and tell what happened.”

THE

Finally, Stronda shared his medical report in the stories, which shows the date of the accident, September 6th. The singer is hospitalized in Niterói, metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. Check out the full statement: