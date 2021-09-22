Leozinho joins Fifa’s list of young highlights at the Futsal World Cup | futsal world cup

The youngest of Brazil, Leozinho is gaining the spotlight at the Lithuanian Futsal Worlds. The 22-year-old winger made FIFA’s list of the five most outstanding youths in the competition’s group stage. The Sorocaba player is one of the weapons of the Brazilian team for the duel with Japan for the round of 16, on Thursday, at 2 pm (GMT), with live broadcast on TV Globo and SporTV – the ge follows everything in Real time.
Leozinho is one of the highlights of the Worlds — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF
Leozinho’s dribbling, swing and speed drew attention in Lithuania, and the player has been called the “new Falcon”. In his first World Cup, the winger has already fitted a scooter to the Panamanian defender and scored two goals, one of them a great goal against Panama (see the video).
Goal of Brazil! Leozinho messes up the Panama defense and finishes with class. Goal, at 9′ of the 2nd T
– He is the future of our sport. I have the privilege of playing with him at Sorocaba. He can do breathtaking things with the ball. He has magnificent potential – captain Rodrigo told FIFA.
Leozinho is one of the highlights of the Futsal World Cup second to FIFA — Photo: Publicity/Fifa
In addition to Leozinho, FIFA highlighted the Moroccan Youssef Jouad, the Uzbek Khusniddin Nishonov, the Vietnamese Nguyen Van Hieu and the Portuguese Zicky, the youngest member of the quintet, who is only 20 years old.
Ranked as leader of group D, Brazil returns to play for the Lithuanian Futsal World Cup on Thursday, already in the round of 16. The opponent is Japan, at 2 pm, in a match broadcast by Globo, SporTV and real time in ge.
