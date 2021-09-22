Lewandowski determines that vaccination of adolescents must be decided by states and municipalities – 21/09/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Minister of the Supreme Court (Supreme Court) Ricardo Lewandowski ruled on Tuesday (21) that it is up to states, municipalities and the Federal District to decide to promote the immunization of adolescents over 12 years, provided that the recommendations of vaccine manufacturers are observed. Anvisa and medical authorities.

The decision comes within the scope of the Allegation of Non-compliance with a Fundamental Precept presented by PC do B, PSOL, PT, PSB and Citizenship, who questioned the decision of the Ministry of Health to suspend the vaccination of young people between 12 and 17 years old without comorbidities.

Last week, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, even said expressly that mothers should not take “their children” to be vaccinated “without authorization from Anvisa” — although the National Health Surveillance Agency has maintained Pfizer’s guidelines for use in teenagers.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski affirms that the ministry’s decision was not supported by academic evidence or scientific and technical criteria established by recognized organizations.

The minister also highlights, with words in bold, that the court has already demonstrated that the country’s vaccination campaign must be guided by scientific evidence and pertinent strategic analyses.

“Whatever is the decision concerning the inclusion or exclusion of adolescents from the list of people to be vaccinated, it must take into account, by express legal command, scientific evidence and strategic analyzes in health”, says Lewandowski.

“The Plenary of the STF has already established that the federated entities have concurrent competence to adopt the normative and administrative measures necessary to fight the pandemic”, he also states.

The subtitles that presented the action with the Supreme Court argued that guaranteeing and encouraging the vaccination of adolescents is essential not only to ensure fundamental rights to life and health, but also to enable the safe return of young people to schools.

In his decision, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski cited notes issued by entities such as the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases and the National Health Council, which reacted to the new standard of the Ministry of Health and asked that it be reconsidered.

as showed the sheet, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) and his supporters pressured the health minister to review rules for teen vaccination against Covid-19.

The government even invoked the case of a 16-year-old girl who died seven days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Both Anvisa and the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health of São Paulo concluded that the death was not related to the immunizing agent, but the ministry has not yet backed down.

Made hastily and without the knowledge of the technicians of the PNI (National Immunization Program), the decision to guide that young people under 18 years of age not be immunized took SUS managers, directors of Anvisa and even secretaries from Queiroga by surprise.

The minister attributed the retreat to doubts about the safety and effectiveness of immunizations in adolescents. To the column, he denied having followed the president’s order. “Bolsonaro didn’t send anything. The president doesn’t interfere with that,” he said.

One of the driving forces behind the campaign to challenge teenage vaccination was former volleyball athlete and commentator for Os Pingos nos Is, Ana Paula Henkel.

on September 13th she posted on twitter that Health did not recommend the application of doses in children under 18, when the folder, in fact, already guided the immunization of these groups from 15 September. The publication was shared by Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP).

On Thursday, Henkel celebrated the Health Ministry’s retreat and said on Twitter that Queiroga “shows leadership in protecting our children and adolescents.”