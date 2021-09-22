Lewandowski Receives Golden Boot and Honors Gerd Müller, Deceased in August | german football

Robert Lewandowski received this Tuesday the Golden Boot, a traditional award given to the player with the most goals scored in a national league in the European season. The best in the world in 2020 scored 41 times in 29 Bundesliga games in the 2020/21 season.

He was the second athlete to receive the honor acting in Germany. Before him, only Gerd Müller, in 1970 and 1972. Lewa surpassed the former striker’s 40-goal mark, died last august, and made a point of paying tribute to the historic player of Bayern Munich.

– I would like to thank my family, my teammates, the technical team and all of Bayern. I couldn’t win these titles without their support. I dedicate this award to all the people who are by my side every day. I am very happy with what we have achieved together as a team – he said.

“I dedicate this award to Gerd Muller, who is no longer with us. He is a football player I have admired for years. What he did for Bayern will be forever in the club’s history,” concluded the centre-forward.

+ See the complete Bundesliga table

1 of 1 Lewandowski receives the Golden Boot — Photo: Reproduction Lewandowski receives the Golden Boot — Photo: Reproduction

In the last six seasons, representing Bayern Munich, the Polish has passed the 40-goal mark counting all the competitions played. In the current season, there are already seven goals in five matches. Married to a nutritionist, a former karate fighter, the ace also paid tribute to his beloved.

– I have to thank my wife, she is a great support for me and a great motivation when things are not going so well – he said.