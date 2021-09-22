Lewandowski says states and municipalities can decide on teen vaccinations | Policy

According to the minister, local managers must follow technical recommendations for this target audience, following the guidelines of vaccine manufacturers, the scientific community and the National Health Surveillance Agency.

The minister analyzed an action by the PSB against the guidance of the Ministry of Health so that adolescents between 12 and 17 years old without comorbidities are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

As reported by TV Globo last Saturday (18), 20 capitals and the Federal District maintained vaccination for this age group, even with the folder’s contrary recommendation.

DF and capitals continue with vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities

Last Thursday (16), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) stated that there is no evidence to justify changing the recommendation for the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in all adolescents between 12 and 17 years old.

Anvisa’s position diverges from the decision of the Ministry of Health, which limited the use only to priority groups (permanent disability, comorbidities and deprived of liberty).

In the decision, Lewandowski said that the Ministry of Health’s guidance to suspend the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities has no scientific basis.

“The act of the Ministry of Health questioned here is not supported by academic evidence, nor in strategic analyzes (…) and even less in scientific and technical standards, norms and criteria, established by internationally and nationally recognized organizations and entities”, he wrote .

The rapporteur considered that, if local governments decide to vaccinate the age group of 12 and 17 years, they can take this step, adapting the guidelines of the vaccination plan to their specific situations, as long as they widely inform the population. He also highlighted that the vaccination of teachers and adolescents is essential to ensure the resumption of classroom classes.

Lewandowski makes reference to positions of foreign health agencies in favor of the group’s vaccination. In addition, he stated that sudden changes in guidelines and without technical basis end up harming public health policies, which may increase the number of deaths and contaminations caused by the disease.

According to lawyer Rafael Carneiro, who represents the PSB in the lawsuit, “the Supreme Court favors, once again, the right to life and health, amid the disastrous policies of the federal government in relation to the pandemic.”

To the Supreme, the PSB warned about the effects of the Ministry of Health’s guidance, which has already been the target of criticism from experts.

“This act has the power to compromise the entire vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus, and the almost unanimity of specialists, bodies and technical-scientific entities assert the importance of vaccination of that age group”, stated the lawyers of the acronym.

The caption also highlighted that the suspension of vaccination for adolescents without comorbidities violates constitutional norms, such as those establishing the right to health, especially for people in this age group; and the right to education, since the measure has the potential to make it difficult to safely return to schools, in the face-to-face modality.