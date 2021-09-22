Lil Nas X reveals track that would feat with Nicki Minaj and guarantees coming to Brazil

Unsurprisingly Lil Nas X loves connecting through social media with fans. And, this Tuesday (21), it was no different. The rapper opened a Twitter chat where he told the backstage of the creation of “Montero”, their debut album, revealing what would be the song in partnership with Nicki Minaj, the dream of recording with Lady Gaga and the possibility of bringing your tour to Brazil!

Right away, admirers of the 22-year-old singer were curious to know which track on the record he had separated to sing with Minaj, as she had responded to his invitation, which ended up not happening. According to Nas X, the star would be in a feat. for “Industry Baby”. But the collaboration was forgotten at the barbecue, as she did not respond to the request.

industry baby https://t.co/SqFiRMYLxt — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 21, 2021

However, good news for Brazilian Nas X fans. guaranteed that he is planning to bring his tour to our country as soon as possible. “I definitely want to go to Brazil when I tour”, delivers her, who turns and moves, sends messages to her Brazilian followers.

i sure want to come to brazil when i tour https://t.co/6Cc1Pi3MQa — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 21, 2021