List of best NFT games play2earn to win cryptocurrencies

Blockchain games have the potential to transform the gaming industry for the better. Players who spend money on these games or even contribute to the game’s metaverse as free players can claim ownership of game items through this technology.

What makes play2earn intriguing is the fact that players can not only control game assets, but also trade and sell them. Thus, GameFi platforms allow users to earn rewards consisting of NFTs and tokens. These tokens can be used on integrated markets and traded on exchanges. Let’s check out the list of top blockchain games that feature a play-to-earn mechanism.

axie infinity

Anyone who would like to explore play2earn’s blockchain gaming universe will find Axie Infinity at one point. It is currently the best play2earn game in the Philippines and has gained a loyal following around the world.

Players need to acquire three Axies (monsters) to start playing, which can be purchased from the domestic market. In case players don’t have enough funds to buy the Axies, they can opt for a scholarship at Axie Infinity . The game has a PvE and PvP mode, although the latter offers better rewards. All game winnings including Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) and Smooth Love Potions (SLP) can be bought, sold and traded.

CryptoBlades

Competitive play2earn games in an RPG setting tend to gain in popularity. CryptoBlades, a new blockchain game, allows users to earn SKILL tokens by defeating enemies, attacking with friends and betting winnings. Players can also create characters and weapons to defeat enemies or sell game assets in the integrated marketplace.

Players need to buy a character before they can play. Therefore, they must pay a small fee in the form of BNB to participate in battles. Battle fees are returned to winners as SKILL tokens immediately.

Plant vs Undead

Tower defense games tend to have tremendous replay value, and Plant vs Undead aims to exploit this niche in a play2earn model. The game has won a lot out in Brazil and other countries where such P2E games can make a significant impact. Players can purchase seeds to start playing, which can be purchased from the market in exchange for PVU tokens. Another option is the free-to-play route.

Farmers World

The concept of agricultural simulators has become quite popular over the years. Farmers World is the play2earn blockchain equivalent of this concept. Players can select various tools to cultivate and harvest. Additionally, players can attack other farmers while waiting for the harvest period. The game also has a membership system through a card-based solution that allows the user to equip more tools, energy, and other elements. Players need access to a tool before playing the game which can be purchased from the FarmersWorld Collection marketplace.

Forest Knight

Many people grow up and dream of becoming a knight in shining armor, capable of fighting evil. Forest Knight allows its users to make their dreams come true. Each type of “Heri” in the game has unique strengths and weaknesses, requiring players to mix and match accordingly.

The game was released in 2019 and is still going strong today, with several updates and upgrades along the way. Players receive daily login rewards and earn NFTs while enjoying smooth play. There is an NFT market for the game on the EnjinX platform.

Killa Koliseum

Killa Koliseum, still under development as of September 7, 2021, offers a competitive environment where strategies are crucial. There will be 10,420 NFTs available, making the game somewhat limited for early access. Players can fight each other in tournaments to earn rewards. Players can earn ETH as battle rewards, sell Killas or generate and train new Killas every month to create a champion.

Elements

As one of the next RPG games in the blockchain gaming world, the Elements aims to provide an advanced turn-based combat universe. Players can play in PvE or PvP modes to earn tokens, collect rewards and raise pets.

To play, users need to purchase a Crystal Egg, which will be on sale on September 13th. Each egg contains 1 Mento. The team will also release the beta version of the game, including PvE and PvP play2earn systems.

Dvision Network

One would expect more VR and AR-oriented blockchain games, but the selection remains limited. For example, Dvision Network is a VR blockchain game that revolves around its NFT market. One of its VR-Spaces modes is accessible to the player and anyone who pays for access, and the other VR-City, the VR-Spaces collection where anyone can participate. Plus, the team has a long roadmap of things to complete, including pets, new buildings, and a mobile app.

metallands

The blockchain game and the open world first-person shooter are two terms that rarely go hand in hand. Metalands has found a way to combine these aspects into a free play2earn game where players can earn CIFI tokens.

All game assets are NFTs, which players can buy, sell and trade freely. Characters, weapons and bunkers can be customized, giving players control over their experience. An early-access version of the game will be coming to Steam soon.

Pet Games

The concept of Pet Games is very simple: players need to purchase an egg, or several eggs, from the market to start exploring the game’s ecosystem. Purchasing eggs requires PETG tokens.

Players can fight monsters every day. Fighting weaker opponents is easier, but offers lesser rewards. In addition, players can grow plants on their land and harvest fruits. All pets can be sold on the market.

finished

Currently, there is a growing variety of blockchain games from play2earn. Different genres are explored to give players an idea of ​​what the technology is capable of. Also, the monetary aspect of playing video games is now accessible to billions of gamers. It’s still unclear whether play2earn can disrupt traditional games, but the new opportunities could be beneficial to gamers and developers alike.

