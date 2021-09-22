Listen to Your Heart: Cardiovascular Health Care | Unimed Londrina Advertising Special

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the main causes of death in the world. Annually, more people die from these diseases than from any other cause, including in Brazil.

According to the Ministry of Health, every year, about 300 thousand individuals suffer Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), with death occurring in 30% of these cases. It is estimated that by 2040 we will have a 250% increase in cases of this problem in the country.

Most of these deaths could be avoided through changes in risk behaviors: not smoking, eating a healthy diet, staying within the recommended weight, practicing at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week, getting a good night’s sleep and reduce alcohol intake.

Furthermore, we must consider that people with cardiovascular disease are also more likely to develop mental disorders such as depression and anxiety. Thus, a life with less stress and more relaxing moments is also a measure to prevent cardiovascular disease.

And, of course, information is also essential. To take the first step, Unimed Londrina has prepared a special quiz for you to know whether or not you are taking care of your heart’s health.

As a result, you will receive more tips, information and exclusive guidance to take better care of your health.

It’s an interactive way for you to learn and start taking care of yourself and the people around you.

Click below to start the quiz.

CLICK HERE TO QUIZ NOW!