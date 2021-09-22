Live action movie will have Sean Bean in the cast

Actor joins Famke Janssen in the production which, apparently, is already being filmed.

The news that Knights of the Zodiac would be winning a live-action movie started circulating on the internet a long time ago. The project, however, did not receive much news and was forgotten by fans. Some time ago it was confirmed that Famke Janssen, the Jean Gray from the original movie trilogy of the X-Men, would be in production and now, sean bean has also been confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sean bean is in the cast, along with several other actors who have been confirmed recently, such as Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos. The most interesting thing however is that the publication says that the film is very close to finishing being filmed, which indicates that the film, directed by Tomasz Baginski of The Witcher it was recorded almost entirely in secret.

The film is being produced by Toei and Sony Pictures. Mackenyu and Madison Iseman will be the protagonists of the feature inspired by the anime and manga of Knights of the Zodiac.

According to the website, Mackenyu will be seiya, a young orphan who is the hero of the franchise; when a mystical force awakens within him, Seiya embarks on a journey to conquer Pegasus’ armor and choose his side in a battle for the fate of Sienna (Iseman), a girl of godlike powers.

sean bean will interpret Seiya’s mentos, Alman Kiddo, a man who recruited Seiya into his organization, which he founds after discovering Sienna. Diego Tinoco, on the other hand, will play an assassin hired by someone to try to assassinate the young goddess.

The film’s most recent script was written by Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken, from 10 Cloverfield Street.

Also check: