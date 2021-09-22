Lívia Andrade accompanies boyfriend Marcos Araújo in a DNA test for Pétala Barreiros’ son; Understand court battle | Pop & Art

This Tuesday morning (21st), Lívia Andrade was spotted accompanied by her boyfriend’s bodyguards, businessman Marcos Araújo. The presenter was outside the building where he was taking a DNA test to recognize the paternity of Lucas, his son with blogger Pétala Barreiros.
Pétala and Marcos, owner of the Audiomix company, were married and have two children together: Lucas, nine months old, and Lorenzo, six years old. When Lucas was born, they were no longer together. According to the blogger, the ex-husband has not met her son until today and has not legally recognized him.
The person who recorded Lívia’s videos and posted the information on the network was Pétala’s sister, who is also an influencer, Yanka Barreiros. According to her, the former brother-in-law took four armed security guards to the scene.
“Intimidating me, my sister and 9-month-old Luquinhas. In Lorenzo’s DNA, it was the same thing, he took his ex-wife, 3 lawyers and 6 armed security guards, not to mention his sister. As if he needed it. Who would need it. protection would be my sister, right? But you can be sure that I will always be on my sister’s side,” Yanka wrote in the publication.
Understand court battle:
- Last year, Petal published a series of videos to comment on the rumors of her ex-husband’s betrayal circulating on the internet. In season, she reported that she had been assaulted and abused by Marcos since she was 14 years old. Today, the blogger has 22. Marcos has 46.
- In early January, Petal got a protective measure, issued by the São Paulo Court of Justice, against Marcos. According to the document, he was prohibited from approaching or maintaining contact by any means.
- In the same month, she said she received a subpoena that forbade her to talk about her ex on social media.. “I’m here to tell you that I just woke up with a bailiff here at home. I just got a subpoena where I can’t say anything else here on the internet, because if I do, I’ll have to pay a daily fine of R$5,000,” said the blogger on Instagram.
- Lívia Andrade and Marcos Araújo started a relationship after the separation from the former couple. Also earlier this year, Lívia filed a lawsuit against Pétala demanding retraction on the accusation of having been the businessman’s lover.