Lívia Andrade accompanies boyfriend Marcos Araújo in a DNA test for Pétala Barreiros’ son; Understand court battle | Pop & Art

This Tuesday morning (21st), Lívia Andrade was spotted accompanied by her boyfriend’s bodyguards, businessman Marcos Araújo. The presenter was outside the building where he was taking a DNA test to recognize the paternity of Lucas, his son with blogger Pétala Barreiros.

Pétala and Marcos, owner of the Audiomix company, were married and have two children together: Lucas, nine months old, and Lorenzo, six years old. When Lucas was born, they were no longer together. According to the blogger, the ex-husband has not met her son until today and has not legally recognized him.

The person who recorded Lívia’s videos and posted the information on the network was Pétala’s sister, who is also an influencer, Yanka Barreiros. According to her, the former brother-in-law took four armed security guards to the scene.

“Intimidating me, my sister and 9-month-old Luquinhas. In Lorenzo’s DNA, it was the same thing, he took his ex-wife, 3 lawyers and 6 armed security guards, not to mention his sister. As if he needed it. Who would need it. protection would be my sister, right? But you can be sure that I will always be on my sister’s side,” Yanka wrote in the publication.

Understand court battle: