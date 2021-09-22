Lívia Andrade accompanies Marcos Araújo, owner of Villamix, in a DNA test for Pétala’s son – É Hit

the presenter Livia Andrade, 38, accompanied her boyfriend, Marcos Araújo, owner of the Villamix event, in carrying out the DNA test requested by him — in the nine-month process of recognizing Lucas. The child is the result of the entrepreneur’s relationship with Barreiros Petal. The subject gained social media this Tuesday morning (21).

The presenter was at the site and waited for her partner outside, surrounded by security guards.

See meeting:

Yanka Barreiros, Petal’s sister, published a video with Lívia on the spot. “Guys, you need to see this! Today was Luquinhas’ DNA test and look who followed everything outside with his father’s security guard, my ex-brother-in-law: Lívia Andrade. Poor thing, she was forbidden to enter”.

In the publication, Lucas’ aunt even fired comments against Marcos. “Well your face, right? Marcos, you are very predictable, this whole show, with more than four armed security guards intimidating me, my sister and 9-month-old Luquinhas. In Lorenzo’s DNA, it was the same thing, he took his ex-wife, three lawyers and six armed security guards, not to mention his sister… As if he needed it.”

Understand the DNA request

Subtitle:

Marcos Araújo during a DNA test Photograph:

Reproduction/Instagram

In December of last year, Pétala Barreiros claimed that her ex-husband had not recognized her newborn son. In a series of videos on Instagram, she went on to detail her relationship with the entrepreneur.

“Hi, about everything that happened yesterday, I came to speak out and share with you everything that has been happening to me since I was 14 years old. Marcos made a post in which he said he values ​​justice and transparency, but that’s not true “he declared.

At the time, Petal also claimed to have been threatened by her ex after releasing audios from her eldest son, Lorenzo, asking to see his father, as well as other details of their relationship. She felt in danger and even asked the São Paulo Court for a protective measure against her ex.

Petal also asked the followers not to blame Lívia Andrade for filing a criminal case against her. “I want to tell you that a criminal action is being filed against me, but once again: it’s not Lívia (Andrade), guys! The lawyer who signed this lawsuit is Marcos’ lawyer, the brother of this lawyer is also Marcos’ lawyer. Everything she’s doing is at his request, so don’t blame her because she’s being manipulated by him,” he said.