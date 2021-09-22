Lívia Andrade argues when she attends the DNA test of Pétala Barreiros’ son

Actress stood outside the laboratory waiting for her boyfriend, businessman Marcos Araújo

Lívia Andrade stayed outside the laboratory with a security guard



The actress and presenter Livia Andrade is being criticized on social media for following her boyfriend, Marcos Araújo, in a DNA test he requested in the paternity recognition process. The businessman, who owns AudioMix, has doubts that Lucas, 9 months, the result of his relationship with the digital influencer Barreiros Petal, is your biological child. The test took place this Tuesday, 21, and a video in which Lívia appears outside the laboratory along with a security guard went viral on social networks and ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter. Yanka Barreiros, Petal’s sister, was the one who recorded the video in which the influencer arrives with her son to take the test and the presenter appears at the door of the laboratory. “We came here today to do Luquinhas’ DNA and look at the distinguished presence. How beautiful, she came all dressed up”, she teased. Lívia then said: “Good morning! All right?”. Yanka replied “good morning” and made a little heart with her hand.

“I thought I had seen it all, but this honestly was the worst. The scrotum male, in addition to asking for the DNA test of Petal’s youngest son, he was able to bring armed security guards to the scene. The worst thing was Lívia Andrade, a woman playing such a cardboard, what a shame”, commented a follower. “Guys, it ended my day seeing Lívia Andrade playing the role of staying at the door of the laboratory where Pétala went to do the DNA test of the son. I don’t know what’s worse in all this… may God bless Petal’s mental health”, commented another. “If a man is reluctant to pay child support, speaks ill or makes fun of his ex, who’s going to guarantee me that the next one won’t be me going through it? Look at the law of return, Ms. Lívia Andrade”, he added another one. Petal met Marcos at a ballad and, at the time, he was only 14 years old. They began to relate and the influencer soon became pregnant with her first child, Lorenzo. The relationship lasted until March 2020 and, after the separation, Petal accused Marcos of aggression and betrayal.

