Lívia Andrade comments on controversy when she goes to a DNA test with boyfriend Marcos Araújo: ‘Exactly where it should be’ | Pop & Art

“I never thought I needed to give satisfaction or tell anyone where I’m going, who I’m with, this was never part of my day-to-day, it was never part of my social networks,” stated Lívia. See excerpts above.

“However, I’m being persecuted and I feel almost obligated to come here to explain and talk about something that is the most normal thing in the world: accompany a person you are in happy and sad times. I think that’s what we expect from a normal and healthy relationship.”

“I was exactly where I should be. By the way, I wanted to be too. It’s what I expect from a relationship, from a partner or partner, that is side by side, together, not only in good times, but in bad and bad times as well. That’s what I was doing there.”

Pétala and Marcos, owner of the Audiomix company, were married and have two children together: Lucas, nine months old, and Lorenzo, six years old. When Lucas was born, they were no longer together.

According to the blogger, the ex-husband has not met her son until today and has not legally recognized him. (Understand dispute below).

Lívia stayed outside the building where the manager was auditioning and was filmed by Pétala’s sister, who is also an influencer, Yanka Barreiros. According to her, the former brother-in-law took four armed security guards to the scene.

The presenter rebutted the comment and stated that for 10 years she has been accompanied by security guards, it was not an isolated case.

“I need to protect myself, I need to be more careful. You don’t know about half-way mass. I could talk here, because it doesn’t run in secret, but I won’t talk about it right now.”

“Yes, I am afraid, not only because of the attacks or death threats I receive here, this goes to the lawyers, it’s another sector. Not only that, nowadays everyone is crazy. Do you think I’m going to make a fool of myself?”.

Yanka Barreiros, influencer and sister of Petal, posted the video above on social media and wrote:

“Intimidating me, my sister and 9-month-old Luquinhas. In Lorenzo’s DNA, it was the same thing, he took his ex-wife, 3 lawyers and 6 armed security guards, not to mention his sister. As if he needed it. Who would need it. protection would be my sister, right? But you can be sure that I will always be on my sister’s side.”

Understand court battle: