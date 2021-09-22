Lívia Andrade speaks out after being filmed in a DNA test on her boyfriend’s son | Fabia Oliveira



Lívia Andrade – Internet reproduction

Livia Andradeinternet playback

Posted 21/09/2021 17:57 | Updated 09/21/2021 6:03 PM

After being filmed waiting for her boyfriend’s son, Marcos Araújo, to undergo a DNA test, Lívia Andrade decided to speak out on her Instagram. “I’ve been going through a very difficult situation in my life for a year. I’ve been persecuted, attacked, I was tried by the internet court and I was convicted by the judges. It’s very difficult to go through this, however, I think it’s important to be here. my lawyers encouraged me to speak with you here. I’m getting a lot of message, again. In fact, it never stopped, since I was involved in a story that is not mine. In this environment where I was exposed, where children were exposed, where families were exposed, where employees were exposed, it’s usually an environment where people go to do forensics. So the person goes in to do the forensics and usually the caregivers are outside, waiting. It’s a tense environment. It’s not cool, it’s not good to be there. It’s all very difficult. I never imagined that someone would make a video of this moment. Even because there are so many people there, so many families there, that no one wants to be exposed. It’s not a party or a walk in the park and said.

Lívia continued her outburst: “I never thought I needed to give satisfaction about where I’m going, who I’m with… It was never part of my daily life, it was never part of my social networks. You know that very well. pattern hasn’t changed. It’s still the same. My life hasn’t changed, it’s still the same and so goes the dance. However, I’m being stalked and I feel almost obligated to come here to explain and talk about something that is the greatest thing normal in the world, which is to accompany a person that you are in happy and sad moments. I think that’s what we expect from a normal and healthy relationship. It’s very exhausting to be here saying that. There are things they don’t tell me respect. I’m here to defend myself since the first time. Since they put me in this story, I’ll go all the way. But I’m going for the right thing. Let’s wait because in court it’s not just about talking. We have to prove it. People will analyze and see who is right or not. and me or you”.