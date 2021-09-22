Lívia Andrade vents after being seen in her boyfriend’s son’s DNA test | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Livia Andrade vents

The presenter Lívia Andrade vented, this Tuesday afternoon (21), after being filmed waiting for her boyfriend’s son, Marcos Araújo (President of AudioMix), in a DNA test.

The child’s exam was done to prove that Lucas, who is nine months old, is really the result of the relationship Marcos had with Petala Barreto. “I’ve been going through a difficult situation in my life for a year now. I’ve been harassed, attacked and tried by the internet court. It’s hard to go through this, but I think it’s important to be here. My lawyers encouraged me and I’ve been getting a lot of message since I was involved in a story that is not mine,” began Lívia.

The blonde continued to vent and considered it normal to wait at the door of the place. “In this environment I was exposed, where children and families were exposed, it’s an environment where people go to do the forensics. A person enters to do the forensics and the companions are outside waiting. It’s a tense environment, it’s not cool, and I never imagined that someone would make a video of this moment. I never thought I needed to give satisfaction. My life remains the same, but I am being persecuted and I feel almost obligated to explain myself about a normal thing which is to accompany a person in happy moments and sad,” he continued.

“It’s pretty exhausting to be talking about it again, but it’s about Justice and there are things that don’t concern me. I won’t expose what doesn’t concern me. What can I say, yes, I’ll expose to defend myself . Since they put me in this story I’m going to the end, but for sure. Let’s wait. You have to have material, evidence, documents and witnesses. It’s not up to me or you,” he concluded.

understand the case

In early 2021, Pétala, Marcos Araújo and Lívia were the protagonists of a major public controversy. The embroglio began after Pétala accused the businessman of assaulting her and betraying her with Lívia Andrade. At the time, Andrade was already having a relationship with Marcos and some of his Instagram posts were seen as indirect to Pétala.

After exposing the case, Barreiros claimed to be receiving threats from her ex-husband. Because of everything, she was prohibited from mentioning his name on the networks, being able to deal with the matter only in court.

Together, Pétala and Marcos are parents of Lucas and Lorenzo, the two have been openly fighting a battle in court after the influencer exposed the abusive relationship she had with the businessman. While Marcos got a measure that prevents Petal from touching his name, the influencer got a protective measure against his ex. So far there are no further developments on the case.